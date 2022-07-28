Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is no joke (IPCC)
- For St Louis right now, that means record rainfall (Yale Climate Connections)
- Invisible methane leaks are speeding up climate change (AP)
- Why the Kylie Jenner private jet controversy matters (Heated)
- Pacoima tries out cool pavements (Mercury News)
- The one man holding up even minimal progress on climate policy seems to change his mind (NY Times)
- The fight over sustainable transportation in Santa Cruz (Bay Nature)
- El Cajon school buses are first to power the grid (LA Times)
- SMART reports rising ridership in 2022 (Mass Transit)
- Elon Musk abandons plan to build a tunnel at Ontario airport, and some want to pick up the slack with public funding (LA Times)
- Draft EIR on rejiggered Delta water tunnel project released; Comment deadline Oct 27 (CalMatters)
- Blame bicycles for the highway system – a history (Governing)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
