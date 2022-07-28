Today’s Headlines

Climate change is no joke (IPCC)

For St Louis right now, that means record rainfall (Yale Climate Connections)

Invisible methane leaks are speeding up climate change (AP)

Why the Kylie Jenner private jet controversy matters (Heated)

Pacoima tries out cool pavements (Mercury News)

The one man holding up even minimal progress on climate policy seems to change his mind (NY Times)

The fight over sustainable transportation in Santa Cruz (Bay Nature)

El Cajon school buses are first to power the grid (LA Times)

SMART reports rising ridership in 2022 (Mass Transit)

Elon Musk abandons plan to build a tunnel at Ontario airport, and some want to pick up the slack with public funding (LA Times)

Draft EIR on rejiggered Delta water tunnel project released; Comment deadline Oct 27 (CalMatters)

Blame bicycles for the highway system – a history (Governing)

