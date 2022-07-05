Today’s Headlines

Climate change won’t wait (IPCC)

Supreme Court risks human survival for shortsighted ideological goals (The Hill) Did the Supreme Court gut federal power? (Planetizen) It could have been worse (Grist) Cities are left holding the bag on the environment (Bloomberg) Environmental groups, Newsom respond to Supreme Court ruling on EPA (Daily Kos)

Focus on reducing gas demand instead of prices (Slate)

“Ban cars” doesn’t mean wipe them off the face of the earth, but we need to talk about them (Jalopnik)

Amazon, UPS, USPS are all testing e-cargo bikes to replace vans (Electrek)

Santa Clarita Congressional Rep Garcia tries (and fails) to stop feds from giving money to “failed” CA high-speed rail (Black Chronicle)

LA Metro’s ambassador program aims to help riders feel safe (LA Times)

