Today’s Headlines
- Action on climate urgently needed now (IPCC)
- CARB’s climate scoping plan won’t help (EDF)
- Yet it is still attacked “from all sides” – including those who want to do much less (AP)
- Governor, legislature hammer out a deal on tax relief for Californians (not just drivers, no gas tax suspension) (CalMatters)
- Some people hate car-free cities – until they live in one (Wired)
- San Luis Obispo celebrates its ranking as one of the best bicycling cities (San Luis Obispo.com)
- Why it’s so hard to convince people about transportation planning, projects (Route Fifty)
- Santa Cruz considers a vacancy tax (Santa Cruz Local)
