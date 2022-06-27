Today’s Headlines

Action on climate urgently needed now (IPCC)

CARB’s climate scoping plan won’t help (EDF)

Yet it is still attacked “from all sides” – including those who want to do much less (AP)

Governor, legislature hammer out a deal on tax relief for Californians (not just drivers, no gas tax suspension) (CalMatters)

Some people hate car-free cities – until they live in one (Wired)

San Luis Obispo celebrates its ranking as one of the best bicycling cities (San Luis Obispo.com)

Why it’s so hard to convince people about transportation planning, projects (Route Fifty)

Santa Cruz considers a vacancy tax (Santa Cruz Local)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

