  • Action on climate urgently needed now (IPCC)
  • CARB’s climate scoping plan won’t help (EDF)
  • Yet it is still attacked “from all sides” – including those who want to do much less (AP)
  • Governor, legislature hammer out a deal on tax relief for Californians (not just drivers, no gas tax suspension) (CalMatters)
  • Some people hate car-free cities – until they live in one (Wired)
  • San Luis Obispo celebrates its ranking as one of the best bicycling cities (San Luis Obispo.com)
  • Why it’s so hard to convince people about transportation planning, projects (Route Fifty)
  • Santa Cruz considers a vacancy tax (Santa Cruz Local)

