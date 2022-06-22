Today’s Headlines

Feel the heat? Also, here come thunder storms (IPCC)

Air district approves local plan with some lightweight ideas for improving AQ in Arvin, Lamont (Bakersfield.com)

Coalition urges opposition to bill that would kill bike-share with outsized insurance requirements (CalBike)

Santa Rosa reduces bus service due to worker shortage (Press Democrat)

San Diego to pilot buses on freeway shoulders during rush hour (Times of San Diego)

So many people took BART to the Warriors parade (SF Examiner)

San Diego backs off a bit on parking exemptions for ADUs (San Diego Union Tribune)

Study: White homeowners benefit from Prop 13 far more than Black, Latino households (CalMatters)

Biden wants to suspend gas taxes (AP News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

