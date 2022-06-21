Today’s Headlines

Climate change is not slowing (IPCC)

Governor Newsom appoints Tony Tavares, District 7 (SoCal) Director, to head Caltrans (California Globe)

San Jose is a crucial transportation hub for the entire state (Mercury News)

What needs considering rules for automated buses? Comments open until August 1 (Smart Cities Dive)

Two-way protected bikeway coming to Pasadena’s Union Street (Pasadena Now)

How restorative justice heals a school community (and should be used everywhere) (EdSource)

Racial equity work at the California State Transportation Agency (Strategic Growth Council)

Republicans reach out via twitter to beg Gov Newsom for relief from 3-cent “gas tax hike” (Twitter)

CA Dems vow to investigate cause of high gas prices, again (Spectrum)

New affordable housing is expensive (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!