Today’s Headlines
- Denial is powerful, but climate change is real (IPCC)
- Bill status update from CalBike
- USPS is testing mail delivery via ebike (Electrek)
- San Jose transit board opposes bill that would reorganize it (SF Gate)
- Antelope Valley Transit electrifies its fleet 18 years ahead of schedule (The Energy Mix)
- …but cuts services in face of a strike (Spectrum, Daily News)
- Bill: New homes near transit would not require parking (New Press)
- Twilight (?) of the NIMBY (NY Times)
- Coastal Commission considers, transit agency opposes new beach access routes across tracks at Del Mar Bluffs (San Diego Union Tribune)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!