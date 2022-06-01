Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change is here (IPCC)
  • New research pins Europe’s strange rainfall patterns on climate change (Bloomberg)
  • Making the bicycle inexpensive and easy to manage for everyone (Forbes)
  • The ideology of the bicycle (Atlantic)
  • Proposal to redesign San Diego’s Park Boulevard to be safe for all brings out resistance (KPBS)
  • A step closer to a seamless transit experience (GCN)
  • Caltrain electrification project needs more money (Planetizen)
  • Germany introduces a cheap pass for local public transportation (which can get a traveler across the country) (ABC)
  • Uber and Lyft are jacking up prices… because car travel is expensive (Vice)
  • Denser housing at BART stations would be a wise move (Berkeleyside)
  • Cities need to do a better job on care and maintenance (The Architect’s Newspaper)
  • Cash and therapy for at-risk men can reduce crime (Vox)

