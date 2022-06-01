Today’s Headlines

Climate change is here (IPCC)

New research pins Europe’s strange rainfall patterns on climate change (Bloomberg)

Making the bicycle inexpensive and easy to manage for everyone (Forbes)

The ideology of the bicycle (Atlantic)

Proposal to redesign San Diego’s Park Boulevard to be safe for all brings out resistance (KPBS)

A step closer to a seamless transit experience (GCN)

Caltrain electrification project needs more money (Planetizen)

Germany introduces a cheap pass for local public transportation (which can get a traveler across the country) (ABC)

Uber and Lyft are jacking up prices… because car travel is expensive (Vice)

Denser housing at BART stations would be a wise move (Berkeleyside)

Cities need to do a better job on care and maintenance (The Architect’s Newspaper)

Cash and therapy for at-risk men can reduce crime (Vox)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

