Today’s Headlines
- San Diego celebrates Bike to Work day today (San Diego Union Tribune)
- How to be a car-free bike-riding fun-haver in Los Angeles (LA Times)
- We’ve come a long way: BART loves bikes
- Active transportation bills to watch in CA this week (CalBike)
- Another CA bill to provide more school buses (KCRA)
- For years, Uber and Lyft subsidized rides to eliminate competition. Now, a reckoning (Slate)
- News organizations need to do a better job reporting car crashes (Slate)
- Uber Eats launches autonomous deliveries in Santa Monica (Motional)
- Even this political body had to admit that climate change is a big problem (IPCC)
- Feds give CA more time to decide whether to keep nuclear reactor in service (Reuters)
- Nuclear energy is not clean energy (CalMatters)
- The paradox of air conditioning (Vox)
