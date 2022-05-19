Today’s Headlines

  • San Diego celebrates Bike to Work day today (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • How to be a car-free bike-riding fun-haver in Los Angeles (LA Times)
  • We’ve come a long way: BART loves bikes
  • Active transportation bills to watch in CA this week (CalBike)
  • Another CA bill to provide more school buses (KCRA)
  • For years, Uber and Lyft subsidized rides to eliminate competition. Now, a reckoning (Slate)
  • News organizations need to do a better job reporting car crashes (Slate)
  • Uber Eats launches autonomous deliveries in Santa Monica (Motional)
  • Even this political body had to admit that climate change is a big problem (IPCC)
  • Feds give CA more time to decide whether to keep nuclear reactor in service (Reuters)
  • The paradox of air conditioning (Vox)

