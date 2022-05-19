Today’s Headlines

San Diego celebrates Bike to Work day today (San Diego Union Tribune)

How to be a car-free bike-riding fun-haver in Los Angeles (LA Times)

We’ve come a long way: BART loves bikes

Active transportation bills to watch in CA this week (CalBike)

Another CA bill to provide more school buses (KCRA)

For years, Uber and Lyft subsidized rides to eliminate competition. Now, a reckoning (Slate)

News organizations need to do a better job reporting car crashes (Slate)

Uber Eats launches autonomous deliveries in Santa Monica (Motional)

Even this political body had to admit that climate change is a big problem (IPCC)

Feds give CA more time to decide whether to keep nuclear reactor in service (Reuters) Nuclear energy is not clean energy (CalMatters)

The paradox of air conditioning (Vox)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

