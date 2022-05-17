Today’s Headlines
- It’s Bike to Work Week, and that means free Metrolink rides for bike riders (Pasadena Now)
- California Budget and Policy Center on Newsom’s budget proposal: It’s doesn’t do enough for people who really need help (especially the part about payments for car owners)
- Legislative Analyst’s Office on Newsom’s budget proposal: it’s too risky; increase reserves
- USDOT gives out $5 billion (over 5 years) for street safety (AP News)
- Fare-free transit hasn’t reduced car trips (Planetizen)
- Lompoc looks to improve its street safety (KEYT)
- Plan for transit connection to San Diego airport meets skepticism from elected leaders (Mass Transit)
- AVs will soon be hard to distinguish from other cars, and that’s not good (Technology Review)
- Autonomous robot deliveries coming to LA (PC Mag)
- Bike parking needs to catch up (Treehugger)
- In Fresno, tenants of mobile home park hope to buy it for themselves (PBS)
- Why LA is failing on homelessness (The Guardian)
- Oh, and don’t forget to do something today about climate change (IPCC)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
