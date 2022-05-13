Today’s Headlines
- Some objected to the loss of a few parking places, but Berkeley’s Hopkins Street will get protected bike lanes anyway (Berkeleyside)
- BART to test out a global transit pass (KRON)
- Consumer Watchdog: Oil companies are price gouging (ABC)
- SF police are using driverless vehicles as surveillance tools (Vice)
- ICE sidestepped California laws to create a comprehensive surveillance system (LA Times)
- How to really solve traffic congestion (Planetizen)
- Urban streets that look like highways are deadly (OSU)
- Incentives have helped push electric vehicle purchases to 16% of all new vehicles sold in CA (Transportation Today)
- CARB considering changes to EV incentive programs (Spectrum)
- Governor Newsom proposes relief package (Office of Governor)
- Redlands approves housing development to replace mall (Redlands Daily Bulletin)
- State supreme court rejects challenge to SF’s eviction protection law (SF Chronicle)
- In S.F., one guy shines a light on anti-housing comments, live-tweeting meetings (The Atlantic)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!