Today’s Headlines

  • Some objected to the loss of a few parking places, but Berkeley’s Hopkins Street will get protected bike lanes anyway (Berkeleyside)
  • BART to test out a global transit pass (KRON)
  • Consumer Watchdog: Oil companies are price gouging (ABC)
  • SF police are using driverless vehicles as surveillance tools (Vice)
  • ICE sidestepped California laws to create a comprehensive surveillance system (LA Times)
  • How to really solve traffic congestion (Planetizen)
  • Urban streets that look like highways are deadly (OSU)
  • Incentives have helped push electric vehicle purchases to 16% of all new vehicles sold in CA (Transportation Today)
  • CARB considering changes to EV incentive programs (Spectrum)
  • Governor Newsom proposes relief package (Office of Governor)
  • Redlands approves housing development to replace mall (Redlands Daily Bulletin)
  • State supreme court rejects challenge to SF’s eviction protection law (SF Chronicle)
  • In S.F., one guy shines a light on anti-housing comments, live-tweeting meetings (The Atlantic)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

