Today’s Headlines

Some objected to the loss of a few parking places, but Berkeley’s Hopkins Street will get protected bike lanes anyway (Berkeleyside)

BART to test out a global transit pass (KRON)

Consumer Watchdog: Oil companies are price gouging (ABC)

SF police are using driverless vehicles as surveillance tools (Vice)

ICE sidestepped California laws to create a comprehensive surveillance system (LA Times)

How to really solve traffic congestion (Planetizen)

Urban streets that look like highways are deadly (OSU)

Incentives have helped push electric vehicle purchases to 16% of all new vehicles sold in CA (Transportation Today)

CARB considering changes to EV incentive programs (Spectrum)

Governor Newsom proposes relief package (Office of Governor)

Redlands approves housing development to replace mall (Redlands Daily Bulletin)

State supreme court rejects challenge to SF’s eviction protection law (SF Chronicle)

In S.F., one guy shines a light on anti-housing comments, live-tweeting meetings (The Atlantic)

