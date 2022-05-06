Today’s Headlines
- Climate change clock is ticking (IPCC)
- P.S. Recycling plastic is not a thing (Grist)
- Santa Clara VTA ready to move forward on BART tunnel (Mercury News)
- Yes, thanks: SF BRT is doing well (Planetizen)
- Pondering road charges as a replacement for the gas tax (Capital Public Radio)
- CA trade unions don’t see displacement and pollution as too high a price to pay: jobs! (LA Times)
- Getting the kids to school safely in Oakland isn’t easy (Oaklandside)
- Bay Area transit agencies are finally taking collaboration seriously (NextCity)
- Bay Area transit agencies get grants from Caltrans (Bay Link)
- To study ancient cities, look not to monuments; analyze the neighborhoods (Aeon)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
