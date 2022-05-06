Today’s Headlines

Climate change clock is ticking (IPCC)

P.S. Recycling plastic is not a thing (Grist)

Santa Clara VTA ready to move forward on BART tunnel (Mercury News)

Yes, thanks: SF BRT is doing well (Planetizen)

Pondering road charges as a replacement for the gas tax (Capital Public Radio)

CA trade unions don’t see displacement and pollution as too high a price to pay: jobs! (LA Times)

Getting the kids to school safely in Oakland isn’t easy (Oaklandside)

Bay Area transit agencies are finally taking collaboration seriously (NextCity)

Bay Area transit agencies get grants from Caltrans (Bay Link)

To study ancient cities, look not to monuments; analyze the neighborhoods (Aeon)

