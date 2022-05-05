Today’s Headlines
- Climate change: the clock is ticking (IPCC)
- Extreme heat waves hit India, Pakistan (Guardian)
- Oslo has a few solutions, such as climate budgeting (New Yorker)
- Bakersfield schoolkids get a crosswalk after parents push for improvements (Bakersfield)
- 3-mile bike trail proposed in Montclair (Daily Bulletin)
- Adding bike lanes doesn’t necessarily lead to car congestion (UCLA)
- Influential groups urge Senate and Assembly leaders to release HSR bond funds (Yahoo!)
- Forum on building California’s future, and its future transportation (PPIC)
- Bus driver shortage is hampering L.A.’s network redesign (Transit Center)
- Driverless vehicles are hitting the streets (Route Fifty)
- Regulations need to get ahead of them (Bloomberg Government)
- The warehouse industry is overwhelming the Inland Empire (LA Times)
- California cities built thousands of new housing units, but it’s a drop in the bucket (Sacramento Bee)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!