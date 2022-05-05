Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change: the clock is ticking (IPCC)
  • Extreme heat waves hit India, Pakistan (Guardian)
  • Oslo has a few solutions, such as climate budgeting (New Yorker)
  • Bakersfield schoolkids get a crosswalk after parents push for improvements (Bakersfield)
  • 3-mile bike trail proposed in Montclair (Daily Bulletin)
  • Adding bike lanes doesn’t necessarily lead to car congestion (UCLA)
  • Influential groups urge Senate and Assembly leaders to release HSR bond funds (Yahoo!)
  • Forum on building California’s future, and its future transportation (PPIC)
  • Bus driver shortage is hampering L.A.’s network redesign (Transit Center)
  • Driverless vehicles are hitting the streets (Route Fifty)
  • The warehouse industry is overwhelming the Inland Empire (LA Times)
  • California cities built thousands of new housing units, but it’s a drop in the bucket (Sacramento Bee)

