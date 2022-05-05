Today’s Headlines

Climate change: the clock is ticking (IPCC)

Extreme heat waves hit India, Pakistan (Guardian)

Oslo has a few solutions, such as climate budgeting (New Yorker)

Bakersfield schoolkids get a crosswalk after parents push for improvements (Bakersfield)

3-mile bike trail proposed in Montclair (Daily Bulletin)

Adding bike lanes doesn’t necessarily lead to car congestion (UCLA)

Influential groups urge Senate and Assembly leaders to release HSR bond funds (Yahoo!)

Forum on building California’s future, and its future transportation (PPIC)

Bus driver shortage is hampering L.A.’s network redesign (Transit Center)

Driverless vehicles are hitting the streets (Route Fifty) Regulations need to get ahead of them (Bloomberg Government)

The warehouse industry is overwhelming the Inland Empire (LA Times)

California cities built thousands of new housing units, but it’s a drop in the bucket (Sacramento Bee)

