Climate change should scare us into action – but it isn’t (IPCC)

Lithium mining is not a great solution (LA Times)

Former Sec of Transportation Norman Mineta dies (NY Times, CNN)

What’s in the plans for a high-speed rail station in Madera (Mass Transit)

Transit boards don’t reflect their riders (Planetizen)

Is “sustainable” sprawl really that? (New Yorker)

CA’s fire-prone areas are not great places to build housing (Reuters)

Plant-filled offices can be good for health (Medicalxpress)

