Today’s Headlines
- Good morning! It’s Bike Month!! Which is a great time to remember to prioritize the climate crisis (IPCC)
- Highway crashes are far more expensive than congestion (Public Square)
- S.F.’s new BRT proves that giving transit priority makes transit work better (SF Chronicle)
- More on L.A.’s new “rapid bus” (LAist)
- In San Diego, scooter use is up again… so city plans a “crackdown” (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Introducing Sonoma County’s Bike Champion of the Year (Patch)
- Napa County embraces Bike Month (Napa Valley Register)
- Even Texas is revolting against freeways (The Guardian)
- L.A. mayoral candidates debate public transit, homelessness (CSULA)
- …a forum from which BLM activists were dragged away (LA Times)
- COVID cases on the rise (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!