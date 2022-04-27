Today’s Headlines
- Climate crisis continues (IPCC)
- Newsom’s ploy on the gas tax worked: legislature knew it was unhelpful, and he gets to say “I tried” (Politico)
- Cutting gas taxes doesn’t work (Governing)
- But Republicans get a chance to grandstand on the issue (CA Senate Republicans)
- And Newsom’s “rebate” for drivers is still a terrible idea (Times of San Diego)
- South LA to pilot a Universal Basic Mobility program (Los Angeles Daily News)
- Including transit, bike-share, electric car share, and free transit passes (LA Times)
- The gulf between who rides and who decides on transit (Transit Center)
- Why CA rail projects fall behind and go over budget (Construction Dive)
- We use sand and gravel at phenomenal, unsustainable rates (The Guardian)
- LA and Long Beach ports will deploy 100 electric trucks (Transport Topics)
- Driver gets a bit of jail time for horrific hit-and-run (Daily Bulletin)
