  • Climate crisis continues (IPCC)
  • Newsom’s ploy on the gas tax worked: legislature knew it was unhelpful, and he gets to say “I tried” (Politico)
  • Cutting gas taxes doesn’t work (Governing)
  • But Republicans get a chance to grandstand on the issue (CA Senate Republicans)
  • And Newsom’s “rebate” for drivers is still a terrible idea (Times of San Diego)
  • South LA to pilot a Universal Basic Mobility program (Los Angeles Daily News)
    • Including transit, bike-share, electric car share, and free transit passes (LA Times)
  • The gulf between who rides and who decides on transit (Transit Center)
  • Why CA rail projects fall behind and go over budget (Construction Dive)
  • We use sand and gravel at phenomenal, unsustainable rates (The Guardian)
  • LA and Long Beach ports will deploy 100 electric trucks (Transport Topics)
  • Driver gets a bit of jail time for horrific hit-and-run (Daily Bulletin)

