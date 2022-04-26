Today’s Headlines
- It’s 110 degrees in India. In April. Think that’s fine? (Washington Post, IPCC)
- We can step off the gas (Toole Design)
- How did L.A.’s free transit experiment fare? (Crosstown)
- BART’s Covid ventilation is good. But wear a mask (Mercury News)
- Transit’s pandemic recovery is complicated (NY Times)
- BART extension to downtown San Jose is a little short (Mass Transit)
- Robert Moses wasn’t alone in planning “renewal” via community destruction; it’s a deeply embedded practice (The Baffler)
- Commuting is bad for your health (BuzzFeed)
- CA mayors to Newsom: Allocate $3 billion for homelessness (AP)
- Rising construction costs can stall housing projects (Pew Trusts)
- Jordan High School, next door to a recycling plant, is filled with lead dust (The Guardian)
- Inland Empire: The warehouse next door (The Verge)
- How good are the jobs that will come with California infrastructure investments? (PPIC)
- Some people want to build surf parks in CA desert (AP)
