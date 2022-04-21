Today’s Headlines

The most effective way to address the climate crisis is by minimizing fossil fuel usage (IPCC)

“In waiting so long to take action, humanity has denied itself any chance of making the energy transition gradual or smooth” (Washington Post)

Speed and safety cannot be simultaneous goals (Transportation for America)

Riding a bike in America should not be this dangerous (NY Times)

California health department, transit agencies drop mask mandate after federal ruling (KRON4, SF Chronicle) … alarming many (LA Times, CapRadio) Ventilation is good, masks are better (CNN)

All the different ways planning tries, and fails, to solve congestion (Planetizen)

Driving is going up in San Francisco (SF Examiner)

What CEQA reform could look like (Bloomberg)

Nine cities that with good climate ideas (Bloomberg)

There aren’t enough batteries in the world to power huge cars (Vice)

How livable is your city? (AARP)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

