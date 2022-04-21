Today’s Headlines
- The most effective way to address the climate crisis is by minimizing fossil fuel usage (IPCC)
- “In waiting so long to take action, humanity has denied itself any chance of making the energy transition gradual or smooth” (Washington Post)
- Speed and safety cannot be simultaneous goals (Transportation for America)
- Riding a bike in America should not be this dangerous (NY Times)
- California health department, transit agencies drop mask mandate after federal ruling (KRON4, SF Chronicle)
- All the different ways planning tries, and fails, to solve congestion (Planetizen)
- Driving is going up in San Francisco (SF Examiner)
- What CEQA reform could look like (Bloomberg)
- Nine cities that with good climate ideas (Bloomberg)
- There aren’t enough batteries in the world to power huge cars (Vice)
- How livable is your city? (AARP)
