Good morning! Streetsblog California will be taking a break today and Monday. Meanwhile:
- It’s almost Earth Day. We haven’t made a lot of progress in the right direction (IPCC)
- High gas prices won’t save the planet (Grist)
- What??!? People still support “beleaguered” high speed rail??!!? Naysayers are SHOCKED (Mercury News)
- Del Mar sues transit district to stop fence along coastal bluffs (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Looking for ways to use electric buses as emergency power generators (Mass Transit)
- SF debates tenant unions (Capital & Main)
- Corporations pay far less than their fair share of taxes (California Budget & Policy Center)
