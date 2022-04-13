Today’s Headlines

Your actions are changing the climate (IPCC)

Texas oil company wants to use CA clean energy credits to extract more oil (KQED)

CA moves to ban new gasoline-fueled vehicles by 2035 (CalMatters)

Why state law had to change to enable camera enforcement on bus-only lanes (Mass Transit)

We need better understanding about how transportation provides access to health care (UC Davis)

SF Bay Area transit agencies get millions from federal bill (KRON)

Traffic signals can improve streets and emissions – as long as they don’t just focus on cars (Popular Science)

Turning empty office buildings into housing (Quartz)

Bike boom – and supply chain issues – will continue (News5)

Searching for water/drought solutions (CNN)

SF’s downtown park Yerba Buena Gardens receives state grant to beautify it (SF Mayor)

