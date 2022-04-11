Today’s Headlines

The clock is ticking on climate change (IPCC)

Transportation systems must change, and fast, to avoid its worst effects (Fast Company)

Think you’re safe from sea level rise? It will push up toxic stuff we’ve been dumping on the ground for years (KQED)

Former California Transportation Commissioner Lucy Dunn thinks that congestion is the worst problem facing Californians, blames Newsom for problems she helped cause (Los Angeles Daily News)

Tear down urban highways and build housing (Catalyst)

Let’s make it a game and rank CA cities by their bad air quality (KTLA)

Almost $2 billion in federal funds coming to CA for transit (Gold Rush Cam)

Berkeley Planning Commission approves housing plan at North Berkeley BART station (Berkeleyside)

Promoting “pedestrian dignity” (Mashable)

CA housing prices rose dramatically, pricing out Latinos and others (NBC)

Oaklanders seem very interested in ADUs (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

