Today’s Headlines

Climate change is not over (IPCC)

Climate offsets are bulls**t (Bloomberg)

Who’s got the better gas tax rebate? (CalMatters)

Walk every street in your city (NY Times)

Every single country is failing on air quality (Grist)

Reducing reliance on oil will make everybody’s life better (New Republic)

Postal service orders more electric trucks (Vice)

California set off a biofuel boom (LA Times)

Competing for space on streets and sidewalks (NY Times)

CA legislature might extend rent relief (Senator Atkins)

Home prices are out of reach, particularly for Black and Latino people (CalMatters)

UC Berkeley’s problem is not CEQA. It’s housing (CalMatters)

For some, political divisions are an opportunity to make money (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

