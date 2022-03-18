Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change action was needed ten years ago (IPCC)
  • Do you think we can do without the Great Barrier Reef? (AP)
  • Oil and gas industry heavily outspends clean energy and environmental groups on lobbying in California (Capital & Main)
  • How not to build a pedestrian bridge (Curbed)
  • CTC approves funding to widen Highway 41 in Central Valley (KMPH)
  • SMART to keep lower fares, eliminate parking fees (SF Gate)
  • Cities ponder free public transportation post-pandemic (Reuters)
  • Interview with Buttigieg (Texas Tribune)
  • Regional Housing Needs Assessments are underestimating housing needs (CA State Auditor)
  • It’s hard out here for a food delivery robot (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!