Today’s Headlines

Climate change action was needed ten years ago (IPCC)

Do you think we can do without the Great Barrier Reef? (AP)

Oil and gas industry heavily outspends clean energy and environmental groups on lobbying in California (Capital & Main)

How not to build a pedestrian bridge (Curbed)

CTC approves funding to widen Highway 41 in Central Valley (KMPH)

SMART to keep lower fares, eliminate parking fees (SF Gate)

Cities ponder free public transportation post-pandemic (Reuters)

Interview with Buttigieg (Texas Tribune)

Regional Housing Needs Assessments are underestimating housing needs (CA State Auditor)

It’s hard out here for a food delivery robot (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!