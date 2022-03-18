Today’s Headlines
- Climate change action was needed ten years ago (IPCC)
- Do you think we can do without the Great Barrier Reef? (AP)
- Oil and gas industry heavily outspends clean energy and environmental groups on lobbying in California (Capital & Main)
- How not to build a pedestrian bridge (Curbed)
- CTC approves funding to widen Highway 41 in Central Valley (KMPH)
- SMART to keep lower fares, eliminate parking fees (SF Gate)
- Cities ponder free public transportation post-pandemic (Reuters)
- Interview with Buttigieg (Texas Tribune)
- Regional Housing Needs Assessments are underestimating housing needs (CA State Auditor)
- It’s hard out here for a food delivery robot (LA Times)
