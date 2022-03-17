Today’s Headlines

Climate change still needs to be addressed head-on right now (IPCC)

BART ridership going up (Mass Transit)

Decommissioned BART cars being put to new uses: a bar, a bike shops, an Air BnB (Jalopnik)

The rebirth of L.A. public transit (KCET)

Sacramento Regional Transit seeks input on its 5-year plan (KCRA)

Oakland seeks state grant for a bike pedestrian greenway on Bancroft (Oaklandside)

FHWA administrator urges cities to “aggressively pursue” money for infrastructure projects from federal formula funds (Route Fifty)

So much money is flowing to projects… and earmarks are back (LA Times)

All the different ways state lawmakers are scrambling to bring relief from high gas prices (CalMatters)

San Diego Supervisors still want to suspend the entire state gas tax (Fox)

Study: SUV, pickup truck drivers much more likely than smaller vehicles to hit people when turning (Consumer Reports)

UC Berkeley enrollment question “fixed” but its problems haven’t just gone away (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

