- Climate change isn’t solving itself (IPCC)
- Elected officials urge Newsom to do more to fight climate change (Protecting America)
- California plans to significantly boost EV requirements (Reuters)
- US EPA restores California’s authority to set its own emission standards (AP News, Office of the Governor)
- Oil industry lobbyists urge increase in oil production, approval of new wells (WSPA)
- Not a good idea, says former Governor Jerry Brown (AP)
- Santa Barbara rejects Exxon plan to truck oil through it (AP)
- Santa Maria gets grant to improve busy walkway (KEYT)
- La Mesa envisions an urban trail (AARP)
- Caltrans District 3 (Sacramento etc) wants feedback on active transportation plan (Appeal Democrat)
- Coastal Commission threatens action if San Diego transit district builds fence along tracks (Del Mar Times, San Diego Union Tribune, KUSI, Trains)
- UC Berkeley hopes to clear houseless people from People’s Park to build student housing (SF Chronicle)
