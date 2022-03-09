Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is still upon us (IPCC)
- Spring comes sooner and gets warmer these days (Yale Environment)
- The “lungs of the planet” close to collapse (Grist)
- Worried? Make these minor lifestyle changes, all good! (Guardian)
- But those gas prices! (SF Gate, LA Times)
- Fix it first is important, but no one wants to require it at the federal level (Transportation for America)
- Freeways are not free (U.S. PIRG)
- GM and PG&E will test program to use electric vehicles to power the grid during outages (San Francisco Chronicle, Wall Street Journal)
- San Diego transit agency makes excess land available for housing (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Could Sepulveda Basin be a Central Park for LA? (CalMatters)
