Today’s Headlines
- Climate action is still urgent (IIPC)
- But we’d rather freak out and point fingers over the price of gas (SF Chronicle)
- Lead exposure – from gasoline and car exhaust – made us dumber (The Hill)
- Federal regulation – and funding – proposed for clean trucks and buses (Reuters, New York Times, CBS, Sacramento Bee)
- DOT proposes new vehicle safety ratings (The Verge)
- Who killed the electric mail truck? (Vice)
- Delaware adopts California’s clean vehicle standards (Transportation Today)
- Environmental groups press California for more rules to promote EVs (Reuters)
- Limiting induced demand ain’t easy in a car-loving society (Governing)
- San Francisco considers upzoning ordinances (SF Chronicle)
- Bay Area Trails Collaborative seeks to connect 2600 miles of hiking trails (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!