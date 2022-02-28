Today’s Headlines

UN Report: Urgent action needed on climate change, NOW (LA Times)

To reduce congestion, add more bike lanes (Gov Tech)

Ride-hail apps can encourage people to walk or bike for shorter trips (Planetizen)

The radical roots of bike-share (Bloomberg)

Burbank Airport sues CA High Speed Rail (LA Times)

CA bill would require transit agencies to address street harassment (OC Breeze)

San Diego’s North County Transit District seeks developers for its station areas (Del Mar Times)

What US cities are learning from basic universal income programs (Bloomberg)

Why are all these Assemblymembers quitting? (Capitol Weekly)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

