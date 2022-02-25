Today’s Headlines

Bike lanes approved in San Mateo, despite some residents saying parking is more important (San Mateo Daily Journal)

Santa Maria Transit offers mobile app, contactless payment (KSBY)

Trains begin testing new track between San Bernardino and University of Redlands – service to start later this year (Redlands Community News)

Silicon Valley Transit is at a crossroads (Patch)

Light rail, new freeway: What a Sacramento area sales tax would fund (Mass Transit)

America’s polarized transportation policy (Governing)

The homeless census is revealing the breadth of this humanitarian crisis (San Diego Union Tribune)

Central Valley’s tule fog is back (LA Times)

What’s next for cities as COVID emergency rules and programs end (Berkeleyside)

Sea level rise will be catastrophic, and unequal (Wired)

