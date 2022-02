Today’s Headlines

Governments spend way WAY more on subsidizing climate-harming industries, practices than on offsets (Quartz)

Palm Springs is working on improving pedestrian safety (NBC)

Cars kill. Bike helmets don’t change that (Bicycling)

Even freeways that don’t get built leave scars (LA Times)

Freeways make expensive wildlife crossings necessary- construction on one begins in Santa Cruz mountains (Mercury News)

Major service cuts on LA County bus and rail begin today (LA Times, Mass Transit)

Bay Area transit is quiet, stations empty (Mercury News)

Public transit inspires poetry (LA Times)

Can Los Angeles shake its “anti-bicycling” reputation? (Momentum Mag)

Two CA bills address street harassment (Yahoo)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!