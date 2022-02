Today’s Headlines

There are no accidents (Bloomberg)

Traffic deaths in San Jose are rising (SF Chronicle)

Transit leaders reflect on pandemic changes (Smart Cities Dive)

Biden restores California’s authority to set emission standards (NY Times)

Cap-and-trade: Polluting industries have saved up too many emission credits (LA Times)

A lesson from a town that almost solved homelessness: focus on health (Politico)

A ballot initiative seeks to overturn California zoning reforms (Planetizen)

Neighbors fought a housing development, so now they can have an Amazon warehouse (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

