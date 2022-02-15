Today’s Headlines

Americans drive more than anyone else. A lot more (Frontier Group)

Pedestrian deaths spike, reckless driving surges (NY Times)

SF Bay Area officials consider tolls for all drivers on certain highways (ABC)

High-speed rail costs are rising (Planetizen)

There aren’t enough truck drivers because the job is terrible (NY Times)

UC Berkeley wants to increase enrollment; neighbors say they must consider housing, other consequences (Berkeleyside, LA Times)

A new model for affordable, missing middle housing? CapCHA, explained (Berkeleyside)

CA bill would require less plastic packaging from online retailers (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!