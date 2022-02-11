Today’s Headlines

Highway expansions will worsen global warming (New York Times)

Traffic engineers insist our main streets must be able to handle 30,000 cars a day. Who wants that! (Strong Towns)

Mitch McConnell to governors: Just ignore what the feds say – do whatever you want with infrastructure money (Route Fifty)

Community solar could be a middle way to get more solar energy in California (Canary Media)

CA relies on thin evidence from industry-sponsored studies claiming oil wastewater is safe for food crop irrigation (Inside Climate News)

SoCalGas faces fine for using customer money to block climate action – but claims “first amendment rights” (LA Times)

California sues Tesla for racial discrimination (AP)

COVID has taken a major toll on cities everywhere (Politico)

Fresno’s new homeless rule makes it hard to help (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

