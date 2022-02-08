Today’s Headlines
- Governor Newsom appoints Caltrans Director Omishakin to lead its overseer, CalSTA (Office of Governor)
- More on state bill to help improve active transportation (SF Chronicle)
- Omicron hobbled SF Muni service (SF Chronicle)
- OCTA bus drivers consider strike (Orange County Register)
- How the USPS justifies buying gas-fueled trucks (Vice)
- Why are electric vehicles getting bigger? WHY? (Washington Post)
- Precautionary tale from Philadelphia: long-planned road diet scrapped (Inquirer)
- “Just transition” is not “net zero” (Greenbiz)
- Bay Area to homeowners: create space for homeless residents (Mercury News)
- When private equity is your landlord (ProPublica)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!