Today’s Headlines

After years of cuts, school buses for all kids may be back (LA Times)

Feds already estimating how much of the infrastructure bill could be stolen (Pew)

Include bike commuting in the morning traffic report (MinnPost)

Some countries pay people to commute by bike (Electrek)

Portland finds 70% of pedestrians killed in crashes were homeless (Oregon Live)

Federal help requested to mediate Del Mar RR fence dispute (Mass Transit)

Another bill to streamline Bay Area transit (San Mateo Daily Journal)

The post office is still buying gas delivery vehicles, despite climate order (NY Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!