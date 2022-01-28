Today’s Headlines
- Feds release new road safety strategy (CityLab)
- ….which for the first time acknowledges role of design (T4America)
- Interview with Buttigieg about traffic deaths (Slate)
- Speed limits should be 20 mph everywhere (Vice)
- Can American cars be made safe for pedestrians? (Governing)
- Five US cities where bike commuting is booming (Bloomberg)
- LA Metro slashes service due to driver shortages (LA Times)
- Santa Clara Valley transit agency installs solar grid to power its electric buses (PV Magazine)
- How and why VMT needs to go down (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Mr. Roadshow urges readers to pressure CTC into widening I-5 (Mercury News)
- Specialized Bikes is changing the way people buy their products (Bicycle Retailer)
- Where will new housing go in San Francisco? (SF Examiner)
