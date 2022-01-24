Today’s Headlines

A fight over a fence on San Diego RR tracks runs deep (Mass Transit)

Republican governors: Don’t restrict our transportation spending via silly rules on equity, labor, climate, or highway expansions (Route Fifty)

LA Times finally covers the brouhaha over HSR bond money

Orange County doesn’t want to build new housing (LA Times)

New construction is not always the answer (Arch Daily)

The fight over rooftop solar in CA is messed up (NY Times)

Climate activists in Portland have been fighting a freeway, and trying to change US transportation policy (Bloomberg)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

