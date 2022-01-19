Today’s Headlines

Felony charges filed in fatal crash by Tesla under autopilot (AP)

NTSB chief: Stop saying “94% of crashes are due to driver error” – it’s misleading, removes responsibility for improving safety (AP)

CA to receive $850 million for bridge repair under federal infrastructure law (Transportation Today) That is, $4.2 billion over five years (Patch)

Pasadena finishing up public meetings on its pedestrian master plan (Pasadena Now)

Five things planners got wrong in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)

Not many “bicycle friendly” universities have encouragement programs; fewer still promote bike riding among underserved groups (Penn State)

What high turnover in the public sector could mean (Route Fifty)

Shipping, logistics companies are making a ton of money (Bloomberg)

The people who harvest our food are bearing the brunt of California’s housing shortage (Civil Eats)

California college students can earn cash for public service (AP)

Covid is devastating schools in California (CalMatters)

