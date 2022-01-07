Today’s Headlines
- Oakland testing Universal Basic Mobility program, giving money directly to people for transit, bikeshare (City of Oakland)
- The US needs to do better for biking (Wired)
- Soon, car ads in France will be required to remind people driving a car is best avoided (Gizmodo)
- Emissions generated by four families in a week (Time)
- Buttigieg: Steering innovation toward the public good (TechCrunch)
- Pandemic is keeping hundreds of public safety, healthcare, transit workers and teachers away from work (AP)
- 200 affordable homes proposed near Fruitvale BART (Mercury News)
- Fire risk could stop proposed luxury housing development near Santa Rosa (SF Chronicle)
- Cupertino, nearby cities endorse ballot measure to overturn state housing laws (Mercury News)
- How CA and other states could transform U.S. trucking (Bloomberg)
- An explanation of the Gann Limit (cap on spending in CA) (CA Budget & Policy Center)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!