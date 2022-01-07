Today’s Headlines

Oakland testing Universal Basic Mobility program, giving money directly to people for transit, bikeshare (City of Oakland)

The US needs to do better for biking (Wired)

Soon, car ads in France will be required to remind people driving a car is best avoided (Gizmodo)

Emissions generated by four families in a week (Time)

Buttigieg: Steering innovation toward the public good (TechCrunch)

Pandemic is keeping hundreds of public safety, healthcare, transit workers and teachers away from work (AP)

200 affordable homes proposed near Fruitvale BART (Mercury News)

Fire risk could stop proposed luxury housing development near Santa Rosa (SF Chronicle)

Cupertino, nearby cities endorse ballot measure to overturn state housing laws (Mercury News)

How CA and other states could transform U.S. trucking (Bloomberg)

An explanation of the Gann Limit (cap on spending in CA) (CA Budget & Policy Center)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!