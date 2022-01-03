Today’s Headlines

The price for the privilege of polluting is rising (finally) (ClimateWire)

It’s a new year, with old challenges (CalMatters)

New laws taking effect in California (CalMatters, LA Times)

Energy and climate policies to watch for in 2022 (Energy Institute at Haas)

Regular attendee of Santa Clara VTA meetings sentenced for making shooting threats (Mercury News)

Low-speed zones in Berlin have cut emissions (The Mayor.eu)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

