Today’s Headlines

Car crash fatalities surged during the pandemic (LA Times)

GM self-driving taxi company claims its double parking is legal (Reuters)

Alameda looks to address dangerous intersection where Supervisor was killed (ABC7)

Transit as event: BART unwittingly hosts formal yet guerrilla Art Basel pop-up (SF Gate)

Highway 46 is being widened through the center of Lost Hills for “safety” (KGET)

Biden Administration sides with labor, threatening CA transit funding (Railway Age)

Important steps to take for cleaner air (CalMatters)

L.A. approves redistricting maps (LA Times)

State redistricting process is messy – for reasons (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

