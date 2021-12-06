Today’s Headlines
- Authorities to enforce bike speed limit on Golden Gate Bridge (Marin Independent Journal)
- San Diego works towards plans for a central transit hub (Patch, 10News)
- How San Diego plans to pay for its regional plan (San Diego Union Tribune)
- San Diego youth push for better transit (10News)
- Funding approved for projects in Santa Cruz regional plan, including Watsonville Complete Streets (Good Times)
- The “true cost” of car congestion (UCLA)
- LA proposes a plan for empty Caltrans-owned houses along what was to become a freeway (LA Times)
- CA Senator who helped kill environmental regulations heads firm that works for oil industry (Capital and Main)
- It’s still happening: Black couple gets higher appraisal for their home when they have a white friend pose as them (SF Chronicle)
- $300m in grants offered to clean up trash around the state (Lake County News)
- Uber to pay $9m to settle sexual assault reporting failures (Post Bulletin)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.