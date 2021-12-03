Today’s Headlines

Bakersfield GET bus embarks on study to improve transit (23ABC)

AC Transit adds a bit more bus service as riders return (SFBay)

Yup, there definitely are more driverless cars in San Francisco (KQED)

BART adds 850 parking spaces at suburban Antioch station (Local News)

Wayfinding – not using cell phones – is super important, but needs to be done correctly (Metropolis)

All of the cities on list of California’s “worst commutes” are car-dependent exurbs (KPVI)

Things to celebrate in infrastructure bill (Transportation For America)

Coalition sues EPA over air quality in Central Valley (Capital and Main)

For true “relief” from high gas prices, take the profit from oil companies and give it away (The Hill)

California has no water (SF Chronicle)

People believe shelter is a basic human right, but don’t necessarily want to pay for it (LA Times)

An idea for trading nutrients between regions to tackle pollution and food insecurity (Anthropocene)

