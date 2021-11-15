Today’s Headlines
- Climate activists: take care of yourselves, too (NPR)
- Six cities (not in U.S.) that are betting on the bicycle (World Crunch)
- Federal labor department blocks transit funding for California (Governing)
- How the funding fight could hurt Bay Area transit (SF Chronicle)
- including Marin (Marin Independent Journal)
- CA gas prices at record levels (SF Gate)
- Bicycle supply chain is being disrupted, along with everything else (Financial Times)
- There is no shortage of truck drivers. Turnover is high because the jobs stink (Time)
- Building more homes won’t help the most vulnerable (The Conversation)
- More and more unhoused people are living in cars (The Nation)
- Flashpoints in statewide redistricting: Long Beach, Fresno, Latinx districts split (Mercury News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
