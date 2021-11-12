Today’s Headlines

Every year, drivers crash into businesses; the impacts are long-lasting (Oaklandside)

Feds say California is ineligible for transit funding because of pension rules (ABC, Washington Post)

Public transit use must double, at least (Bloomberg)

Freeway building has displaced hundreds of thousands of people – and still is (LA Times)

New smog rule in SoCal could save lives (Grist)

Where toxic air pollutes neighborhoods (ProPublica)

Electric cars won’t save the planet (Forbes)

The police are no help when you’re trying to get your stolen bike back (LA Times)

Draft state redistricting maps would reshape key districts (AP)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA

