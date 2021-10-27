Today’s Headlines

San Diego region talking road charges, free transit for all (San Diego Union Tribune)

Yuba-Sutter Transit pursuing transition to electric vehicles (Mass Transit)

The usual communities are suffering from polluting ships loitering in San Pedro and Long Beach (Long Beach Post)

The supply chain “collapse” has been coming for months (Bloomberg)

CA Atty Gen Bonta urges EPA to adopt strong truck emission regulations (Gold Rush Cam)

High speed rail opponents argue in court that it’s illegal to build the program in segments, saying the practice “emasculated” Prop 1A (Modesto Bee)

“Green” infrastructure brings economic benefits as well as climate, health, etc, etc etc (Reuters)

Why public spaces are essential to health (Soapbox)

The poor places that made cities better (Governing)

Berkeley grapples with new ADU laws and fire risk (Berkeleyside)

Using census data to track gentrification in Berkeley (Darrell Owens)

Federal safety regulators criticize Tesla’s safety actions; Tesla tries to ignore them (Reuters)

Petaluma – and Irvine and L.A. – each get $1m grant to fight climate change from the Cool City Challenge (Press Democrat)

Lancet: Climate change is bad, and humans aren’t doing enough about it (NRDC)

