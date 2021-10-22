Today’s Headlines

Governor Newsom announces rules to keep oil wells away from houses, schools (CalMatters)

FlixBus buys Greyhound, at a big discount (Reuters)

‘Compromising’ on climate is horrible politics, deadly policy, and stupid economics (Common Dreams)

Looks like US carbon markets are going to have a record year, and everybody wants in (Argus Media)

Community air monitoring law has so far created a lot of hot air and not much else (Grist)

SF completes first phase of Geary Blvd Rapid Bus: A blueprint for future transit projects? (Mass Transit)

Anchor Brewing plans to recycle all the water it uses (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

