Today’s Headlines
- A proud speeder living in Las Vegas thinks California should widen its highways for him (Review Journal)
- The OC oil spill feels like the last straw (CalMatters, New York Times)
- Fresno keeps planning and building pedestrian-unfriendly warehouse zones, ignoring students (Fresno Bee)
- San Diego’s trash pickup policy inequitable and an impediment to environmental goals (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Tomorrow is California Clean Air Day, with free transit rides (LA Daily News)
- and it’s also National Walk to School Day (Pasadena)
- Biden’s silent climate betrayal (Heated)
- United Airlines abandons extra fee for flying with your bicycle (Cycling Tips)
- “Self-driving” cars are here, and they could change the way people live (Treehugger)
- Your online shopping broke the global supply chain (CNET)
- Childcare sector struggles are contributing to labor shortages (WHYY)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
