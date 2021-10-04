Today’s Headlines
- Massive oil spill on Orange County coast (LA Times, AP, Washington Post, LA Times, OC Register)
- Why did it take so long to respond? (LA Times)
- Meanwhile oil industry conducts a massive, expensive PR campaign to sink regulation, climate action, anything that might prevent oil spills (NY Times)
- Breaking mega projects into smaller segments (hello, CAHSR!) saves money (Eno Transportation)
- RR tracks in San Clemente reopen after temporary repairs along coastline (LA Times)
- San Diego “Coaster” train to increase service (Patch)
- Some recent initiatives to make biking safer in California (SF Examiner)
- Salinas encourages walking in newly pedestrian-friendly downtown (Monterey Herald)
- While in Hollywood a sidewalk is fenced off to keep homeless residents – and everyone else – away (LA Taco)
- How cities globally are rethinking transit (NY Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
