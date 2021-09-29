Today’s Headlines

How the stop sign bill could make intersections safer – if Governor Newsom signs it *hint hint* (Press Democrat)

The six stages of bicycle enlightenment (Outside)

California extends road mileage tax pilot (PEW)

The federal DOT could shut down if infrastructure bill fails (Washington Post)

The “unstoppable appeal” of highway expansion (Bloomberg)

How California’s law to diversity boardrooms is affecting corporate America (LA Times)

Worker shortage is contributing to pile up of container ships waiting at LA ports (CNBC)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.