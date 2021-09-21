Today’s Headlines
- San Diego decides it better incorporate VMT into its planning (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Long-delayed pedestrian bridge over tracks that block BART station access might finally open this fall (Mercury News)
- CA High-Speed Rail Authority releases 2021 Sustainability Report
- Federal infrastructure support for I-405 expansion in Orange County (Transport Topics)
- Rome is building a Great Bicycle Ring Road (Eltis)
- Road pricing to fund highways fairly (Clean Technica)
- Oakland makes a pledge: 1500 homeless people will get housing, 132 permanent units built in next 16 months (SF Chronicle)
- In response to federal House America initiative (Bloomberg)
- Sacramento’s suburbs are building and expanding, quickly (Comstock’s Magazine)
- Evidence that remote work actually made big cities bigger (Business Insider)
- SoCal cities are sabotaging CA housing law (SF Chronicle)
